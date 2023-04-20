Eid prayer to offer 500 places across Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :As elsewhere, the Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated by the faithfuls in the Sukkur division with religious fervor.

The Eid Namaz would be offered at more than 500 places including Eidgahs, Imambargahs, parks, open places in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas.

The main Eid congregation in Sukkur will be held at the Eid Gah Sukkur, where the Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Senator Islamuddin Sheik l, MPAs and Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister will offer Eid prayers along with notables of the district.

Later, they will exchange Eid greetings with the general public till the afternoon at their respective residences.