PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Imam Khateeb, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab, will lead Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Eidgah on Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

According to details, the Chief Imam will deliver a sermon at 6:00 a.m. followed by the Eid prayer at 6:30 a.m.