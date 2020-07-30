Eid prayers arrangements, timing in Karachi

All arrangements have been finalized for Namaz-e-Eidul Azha in the metropolis by the scholars, local administration and law enforcement agencies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been finalized for Namaz-e-Eidul Azha in the metropolis by the scholars, local administration and law enforcement agencies.

District Municipal administrations have started cleaning of the venues of Namaz-e-Eid as well as on the main streets situated in surroundings of Namaz-e-Eid, in their respective areas.

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests and Wildlife and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all concerned agencies have taken concerted and stable steps under a joint strategy to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eid.

He said that all the local body and district administration officers would be present in the field to solve the problems and grievances of the people, said a spokesperson to the Minister.

Nasir said that the leaves of officers and employees of all concerned local bodies has been canceled. The concerned staff would be on constant patrolling to ensure timely disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals and the district administration would play an important role in coordination among all the concerned agencies.

The Minister said that in case of any extraordinary situation on the occasion of Eid, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies.

He has advised the people to approach the control room of the concerned Deputy Commissioner in any difficult situation.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Jamia Binoria International University, Nazir Nasir told APP that Namaz-e-Eid will be offered at Muhammadi Masjid in Jamia Binoria International at 06:10 am that will be led by Head of the Institution Maulana Noman Naeem. Another Namaz-e-Eid congregation will be held at Jamia Masjid Siddiqa at 06:20 am on Eid Day.

A spokesperson of Jamia Ehtishamia told APP that two separate congregation of Namaz-e-Eid will be held under the Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust on Eid Day. Prominent scholar Maulana Tanveer-ul-haq Thanvi will lead Eid prayers at 08:00 am in Nishter Park near Naumaish Chowrangi.

Naib Imam Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust, Maulana Ehtemam-ul-haq Thanvi will led Eid prayer at 07:00 am in Jama Thanvi Masjid Jacob Line here.