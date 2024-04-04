Eid Prayers Banned At Delhi’s Historic Eidgah
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Indian police authorities have banned upcoming Eid prayers at the historic Shahi Eidgah in Delhi.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision has stirred concerns, particularly after two appeals made by the Muslim community were dismissed by the police authorities.
Officials associated with the Shahi Eidgah expressed surprise at the sudden imposition of the ban.
