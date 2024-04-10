Eid Prayers Held At 314 Locations In Bahawalnagar District
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were observed at 314 designated locations in Bahawalnagar district on Wednesday, including mosques, Imambargahs, and open fields, reflecting a widespread and devout participation in the religious occasion.
Notably, significant congregations were witnessed at the Central Jamia Uloom Eid Gah and Jamia Rezai Mustafa Eid Gah, where fervent prayers were offered for national security, prosperity, development, and specifically for the well-being of Palestinians and Kashmiris, underscoring the spiritual and political significance of the day.
To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Eid prayer gatherings, stringent security measures were put in place, emphasizing the commitment to providing foolproof security arrangements for the attendees.
Key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan and DPO Naseebullah Khan, actively fulfilled their duties, with the former leading the Eid prayer at the district council lawn and the latter at the police line, signifying the active involvement of local authorities in overseeing the auspicious celebrations.
APP/adg/378
