Eid prayers offered at over 700 places across Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the faithful offered Eid prayers at more than 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open places across the Rawalpindi district on Monday.

The scholars in their Eid prayer sermons highlighted the importance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the progress, security and prosperity of Pakistan.

They also paid tributes to the martyrs of the security forces who sacrificed their lives for their beloved homeland.

Prayers were also offered for the freedom of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Strict security arrangements were made by the Rawalpindi Police for Eid gatherings.

More than 5,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police were deployed on security duty across the district.