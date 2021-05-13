Eid prayers offered under strict coronavirus SOPs in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :A large number of small and big Eidul Fitr congregations were held in the provincial capital on Thursday under the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

The Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque was led by Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad where Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar offered Eid prayer.

Maulana Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer led Eid prayer at Minar-e-Pakistan, Dr Raghib Naeemi at Jamia Naeemia and Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropri at Jillani Park.

During the brief Eid sermons, Ulema highlighted the significance of the day and urged the Muslim Ummah to follow glorious and sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

Later, Dua was offered for peace, stability and progress of the country and elimination of coronavirus.

The ulema also prayed for early liberation of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in which a number of innocent Palestinians were killed.

The Ulemas also urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of brutalities of Israel and play its due role inthis regard.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were made in the metropolis to avoid any untoward incident.