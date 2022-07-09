Eid prayers to be offered at around 1000 mosques, Imam bargah, Eid gah in Hyderabad

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims will offer Eid ul Azha prayers at around 1,000 mosques and Imam bargah including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad on Sunday , July 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muslims will offer Eid ul Azha prayers at around 1,000 mosques and Imam bargah including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad on Sunday , July 10.

The citizens would later perform the religious obligation of Zabiha.

The biggest congregations would take place at 12 Eidgah with the largest one at Eidgah in Rani Bagh.

More than 2,500 personnel including volunteers would be deployed for the security duty.

The staff of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Municipal Committee Tandojam and District Council Hyderabad have been directed to collect animal offal from all parts of the city.