Eid Preparation In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

All arrangements have been finalized by the people of Sukkur to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional zeal, enthusiasm, festivity, and religious fervor like other parts of the country

Eid shopping went at peak in almost all shopping areas of Sukkur including Mission road, military road, Bander Road, Minara road, Shahi Bazar, Chamta Gali, Neem Ki Chari and Ghareeb Abad where the people were seen busy in Eid shopping.

Eid shopping went at peak in almost all shopping areas of Sukkur including Mission road, military road, Bander Road, Minara road, Shahi Bazar, Chamta Gali, Neem Ki Chari and Ghareeb Abad where the people were seen busy in Eid shopping.

The Eid shopping will continue till the early hours of Eid day. Clothes, footwear, cosmetics, spices, and many other commodities have made inroads into many shops and markets in the city.

Some shopkeepers said here on Thursday that though the sales were picking up since Ramazan 20 the buyers say they were disheartened by the price hike of all goods.

