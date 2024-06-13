Open Menu

Eid Preparations: DC Pledges Safe, Disease-free Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Eid preparations: DC pledges safe, disease-free cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday visited the cattle market at Zia Masjid area to oversee the city's preparations for Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons, he said this year, five cattle markets have been established across Islamabad. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has implemented stringent security measures to ensure safety. Livestock teams were stationed round the clock to monitor the health of the animals. Remarkably, there have been no reports of animal diseases this year.

The DC said that the district administration has ensured the provision of clean water and fodder for the animals in the markets. To address traders' concerns, complaint desks have been set up in each market.

Traffic has traditionally been a significant issue around these markets. However, measures have been taken to ensure there were no traffic jams this year, even on major routes like the express highway, he added.

The DC emphasized that any unauthorized markets set up outside the designated areas would face immediate action. The crackdown on illegal markets will continue til Eid-ul-Azha.

To manage waste effectively, 103 dumping points have been established at 56 locations across the city. Memon assured that all officers, including himself, would be active on the streets during the three days of Eid to oversee the operations.

Reflecting on last year's success, Memon promised a similar level of dedication and efficiency in the city's efforts this year.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Traffic Market Mosque Media All

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

2 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

6 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

9 hours ago
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

11 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

11 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan