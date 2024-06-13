Eid preparations: DC pledges safe, disease-free cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday visited the cattle market at Zia Masjid area to oversee the city's preparations for Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons, he said this year, five cattle markets have been established across Islamabad. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has implemented stringent security measures to ensure safety. Livestock teams were stationed round the clock to monitor the health of the animals. Remarkably, there have been no reports of animal diseases this year.

The DC said that the district administration has ensured the provision of clean water and fodder for the animals in the markets. To address traders' concerns, complaint desks have been set up in each market.

Traffic has traditionally been a significant issue around these markets. However, measures have been taken to ensure there were no traffic jams this year, even on major routes like the express highway, he added.

The DC emphasized that any unauthorized markets set up outside the designated areas would face immediate action. The crackdown on illegal markets will continue til Eid-ul-Azha.

To manage waste effectively, 103 dumping points have been established at 56 locations across the city. Memon assured that all officers, including himself, would be active on the streets during the three days of Eid to oversee the operations.

Reflecting on last year's success, Memon promised a similar level of dedication and efficiency in the city's efforts this year.