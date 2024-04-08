Eid Preparations Enter Final Stage
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) With only two days left in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the citizens are finalizing their preparations to mark the grand festival with great enthusiasm by visiting the main markets and shopping malls in Sukkur on Monday.
A number of buyers are thronging to the main markets to complete their shopping as authorities expect more rush during the last days of Ramazan before the festival.
Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits while some are offering discounts.
A huge rush of people can be witnessed thronging to the Shahi Bazar, Military Road, Gharib Abad, Bander Road, Mission Road, Queen's Road etc to buy eid stuffs.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city7 minutes ago
-
KDA finalizes preparations to welcome tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr7 minutes ago
-
President Zardari to address parliament's joint session on Apr 1617 minutes ago
-
Masses in Hazara division struggle to reap benefits of reduced wheat flour prices17 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations reach its climax17 minutes ago
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum37 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery37 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists56 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1057 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter1 hour ago