Eid preparations enter final stage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) With only two days left in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the citizens are finalizing their preparations to mark the grand festival with great enthusiasm by visiting the main markets and shopping malls in Sukkur on Monday.

A number of buyers are thronging to the main markets to complete their shopping as authorities expect more rush during the last days of Ramazan before the festival.

Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits while some are offering discounts.

A huge rush of people can be witnessed thronging to the Shahi Bazar, Military Road, Gharib Abad, Bander Road, Mission Road, Queen's Road etc to buy eid stuffs.