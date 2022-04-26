Eid preparations enter final stages

UrduPoint.com

With only few days left in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the citizens are finalizing their preparations to mark the grand festival with great enthusiasm by visiting the main markets and shopping malls in bulk

A number of buyers are thronging to the main markets of the Federal capital to complete their shopping as authorities expect more rush during the last days of Ramazan before the festival.

Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits while some are offering discounts.

Although a number of buyers altered their mode of shopping from physical to digital one during last year's COVID situation, however, majority of the buyers still prefer visiting the shopping malls themselves to shop different items for their ultimate satisfaction.

"I have completed Eid shopping for myself and family so that we can move to our native town few days earlier. Since the tailors have stopped taking orders of stitching dresses so I bought ready to wear dresses for all my family members", Saira Amin, a house wife said.

"Shopping during the month of Ramzan and prevailing heat wave conditions is itself a difficult task so I am trying to complete it so that I can focus on prayers to seek blessings of Allah during the last Ashra of the holy month", she observed while talking to APP.

Ikram Chaudhry, a father of three kids said, "I have completed shopping for my family from the famous brands offering Ramzan Sale as buying things at full price is not affordable for salaried class during the prevailing inflation".

Asima Kamran, a young girl said, "Chand Raat is the most exciting time when we all family members visit the nearest market to buy bangles and henna. I have completed all the shopping except bangles and henna as buying such items on Channd Raat doubles the joy of festivity".

A huge rush of people can be witnessed thronging to the main markets of the capital including G-9, G-10, F,-6, F-7, F-10, Aabpara Market, etc to buy eid stuffs.

Taimoor Khan, a kids clothes retailer at Karachi Company said that during the previous years, the threat of COVID was looming on our heads and we could not earn that much profit.

He said since the situation has been normalized in the country, we are expecting to earn good profits on this Eid.

