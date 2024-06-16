Eid Preparations: Minister Visits Control Room At MC Daska
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique visited the control room, established at Municipal Committee Daska in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, and also distributed plastic bags for safe disposal of offals and remains of sacrificial animals in different areas including Main Bazaar, Gali Tar Wali, Milad Chowk and Model Town Daska.
Assistant Commissioner Daska Muhammad Ali Kanju, Municipal Officer Uzair Arshad and others were also present.
The minister said the local authorities of Daska municipality should be issued error-free duty roster for performing special duty on Eid-ul-Azha days and it should be ensured that the official concerned is present on his duty as per the duty roster.
He said negligence regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated at all. He said that like in whole province, the people of Daska would be given a pollution-free environment on Eid-ul-Azha.
The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking steps to ensure facilities to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
While distributing bags at homes and markets, he called upon citizens to put waste of sacrificial animals in these bags and hand it over to the employees of Municipal Committee Daska for proper disposal. In this way, the environment of the city can be kept clean, he added.
More than 10,000 bags will be distributed among people of Daska by Municipal Committee Daska and Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI quit anti-state smear campaign, hold dialogue with govt on political issues: Aqeel7 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrests inter-provincial drug dealer7 minutes ago
-
President extends Eid greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah17 minutes ago
-
Senior journalist Ishaq Mangrio passes away27 minutes ago
-
CBT finalizes arrangements to keep the city clean on Eid-ul-Azha27 minutes ago
-
Gangs involved in snatching and street crime busted37 minutes ago
-
WSSC Dera distributes biodegradable plastic bags for offal collections37 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for improved metering system to ensure transparent electricity billing37 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt striving to ensure country's prosperity, public welfare: Zulfiqar Bhatti47 minutes ago
-
CM orders ensuring best arrangements on Eid47 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to Kohat Jail47 minutes ago
-
Traffic wardens, district admin officials inspect bus stands and routes in Abbottabad1 hour ago