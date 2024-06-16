Eid preparations: Minister visits control room at MC Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique visited the control room, established at Municipal Committee Daska in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, and also distributed plastic bags for safe disposal of offals and remains of sacrificial animals in different areas including Main Bazaar, Gali Tar Wali, Milad Chowk and Model Town Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Muhammad Ali Kanju, Municipal Officer Uzair Arshad and others were also present.

The minister said the local authorities of Daska municipality should be issued error-free duty roster for performing special duty on Eid-ul-Azha days and it should be ensured that the official concerned is present on his duty as per the duty roster.

He said negligence regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated at all. He said that like in whole province, the people of Daska would be given a pollution-free environment on Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking steps to ensure facilities to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

While distributing bags at homes and markets, he called upon citizens to put waste of sacrificial animals in these bags and hand it over to the employees of Municipal Committee Daska for proper disposal. In this way, the environment of the city can be kept clean, he added.

More than 10,000 bags will be distributed among people of Daska by Municipal Committee Daska and Punjab government.