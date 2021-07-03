UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Preparations On Peak Despite Looming Threat Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Eid preparations on peak despite looming threat of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :With around two weeks left in the religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha, majority of the people have started preparations for celebrating this important festival thronging city markets for shopping and looking for the sacrificial animal.

Buying sacrificial animal for the people is an uphill task this time too as majority of the people are cautious about their safety when the risks of fourth wave of COVID-19 are looming over their heads.

The citizens are thinking over adopting the best possible way of buying and sacrificing the animals either through online available shops or visiting markets with following all the precautionary measures to prevent from the coronavirus.

While a number of women can be witnessed in the main markets and shopping malls of the capital looking for dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to celebrate the upcoming festival in befitting manner.

Shaista Hamid, a mother of three children said, "I have completed shopping for my family fearing the increasing rush of people in the coming days and the risks of another wave of COVID-19 in case of increased social interactions".

Talking to APP, she said, "It is difficult to do excessive shopping during the prevailing price hike situation in the country and we have to buy a sacrificial animal too so we are focusing on buying the most essential items".

Nausheen Akbar, a working woman who lives in a joint family system, said "Seven members of our family have gone through the coronavirus symptoms during the third wave of COVID-19 so we are more careful on this occasion".

"We have completed our shopping for Eid through different official websites of brands and decided to perform the ritual of sacrificing animal online this time as we cannot compromise on family's health" she said.

Waseem Khan, a government employee said although the COVID-19 has affected the businesses of many and has made me realized of the fact that my job with fix salary is a blessing for me due to which I will be able to celebrate this Eid with the same spirit.

"I have purchased the sacrificial animal through an online site and my kids are so much excited to spend a good time by taking care of the animal, decorating and feeding it ", he said.

"The citizens have been warned of the fourth wave of COVID-19 but the local markets were not complying with any of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from this virus", Murad Ali, who lives near Karachi Company said.

"Majority of the people are thronging to the markets these days for Eid shopping and ignoring the SOPs completely which can pose serious health risks to them and others", he said

Related Topics

Karachi Company Job Buy Same Price SITE Women Market Family All From Government Best Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 44,111 new coronavirus cases, 738 de ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first ba ..

50 minutes ago

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

2 hours ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

2 hours ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.