Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan

The people of Sukkur finalized all arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and festivity like other parts of the country.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The people of Sukkur finalized all arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and festivity like other parts of the country.

Amid humidity and downpour, Eid shopping continued with great rush in almost all shopping areas of Sukkur, including Military road, Mission road, Shahid Bazar, Bander road, Minara road,Chantal Gali, Neem Ki Chari and Queenc road. The people are seen busy in Eid shopping till late night.

Some shopkeepers said that their business picked momentum after Ramadan 20.

The footpath markets at Nishtar road, Jinnah Chowk, Ghareeb Abad, Freer road and other busy spots of the Sukkur city were yet to gain a shopping momentum. The people of low-income brackets normally crowd the footpath markets much ahead of the Eid festival. However, the roadside markets looked dull this time.

Sale of various commodities was found low in different markets in the district since the beginning of Ramazan.

The people from different walks of life giving their views said that prices were much high this year.

The district administration has beefed up security measures to avert any untoward situation during the pre-Eid and Eid days.

The police personnel have been deployed in the city and adjoining areas to maintain law and order on the occasion.

The arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations have also been finalized in all principal mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and open spaces.

The main Eid congregations in Sukkur will be held at Eidgah, Eidgah road, Jinnah Municipal Stadium, Jamia Masjid, Allah Wali Masjid, Sufaid Masjid, Faisal Masjid, Moti Masjid and Al-Raheem Masjid.

The district administration has strengthened the security arrangements in almost all talukas of the district particularly at principal mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs where Eid congregations will be held.

The local newspapers also started publishing special supplements for Eid to highlighting the significance of the day, which falls at the end of the holy month of Ramazan. Special programmes have also been prepared for broadcast by local FM radio channels as well as Radio Pakistan Khairpur.