Eid preparations picks up momentum in capital but slow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :With around two weeks left in the religious festival of Eid-ul-Adha, the people have started preparations for celebrating this important festival with shopping and buying the sacrificial animal.

Majority of the people are pondering over adopting the best possible way of buying and sacrificing the animals either through online available shops or visiting markets with following all the precautionary measures to prevent from the Coronavirus.

While a number of women can also be seen in the markets and shopping malls for buying dresses, shoes and other essential accessories taking advantage of the good sale offers by various brands amid the expected closure of shops due to the Coronavirus before Eid.

"I have completed shopping for my family fearing the increasing rush of people in the coming days", said Shagufta, a mother of three-children.

Talking to APP, she said, the overall financial situation of the majority of the people like us is not good due to Coronavirus lockdown which has made it difficult for us to do shopping and buy sacrificial animal at a time, so we are only buying the things which are most needed.

Amir Raza, who works as Software Developer at a private company said, I am jobless since the lockdown and have no other means of earning.

"My family will celebrate this Eid with simplicity as we cannot spend all our savings on this occasion due to uncertainty for how long this situation will continue", he said.

Malik Ashraf, who lives in a joint family system, said "Seven members of our family have gone through the Coronavirus symptoms and we have decided not to do shopping and perform the ritual of sacrifice this Eid for our safety.

Obviously I cannot compromise on my family's health, he said.

Waseem Khan, a government employee said that the coronavirus lockdown has made me realize of the fact that my job with fix salary is a blessing for me due to which I will be able to celebrate this EID with the same spirit.

"I have purchased the sacrificial animal through an online site and my kids are so much excited", he said.