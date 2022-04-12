Eid preparations start in capital with start of second Ashra of Ramzan

As the holy month of Ramzan has entered into second Ashra, the citizens are gearing up for starting the Eid-ul-Fitr shopping through visiting main markets of federal capital to celebrate the festivity in a fullest manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :As the holy month of Ramzan has entered into second Ashra, the citizens are gearing up for starting the Eid-ul-Fitr shopping through visiting main markets of Federal capital to celebrate the festivity in a fullest manner.

Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits.

Although a number of buyers altered their mode of shopping from physical to digital one during last year's COVID situation, however, majority of the buyers still prefer visiting the shopping malls themselves to shop different items for their ultimate satisfaction.

"I have started visiting the nearest shopping mall after Iftar time to complete Eid shopping for myself and family. Since the tailors have stopped taking orders of stitching dresses, so I have to buy ready to wear dresses for all my family members", Shaista Amin, a house wife said.

"Shopping during the month of Ramzan and hot weather conditions is itself a difficult task so I am trying to complete it little early so that I can focus on prayers to seek blessings of Allah during this holy month", She observed while talking to APP.

Inaam Hassan, a father of three children said, "Following the trend of buying the Eid essentials during the sale offers, I have completed shopping for my family from the famous brands offering Ramzan Sale as buying things at full price is not affordable for salaried class during the prevailing inflation.

Although the trend of online shopping has gained momentum during the last few years, we still cannot rely on quality and exact sizes, he said.

Usually, a number of people throng to the markets during the second Ashra of Ramzan to complete the Eid shopping thinking of more rush during the last Ashra.

A number of people can be witnessed thronging to the main markets of the capital including G-9, G-10, F,-6, F-7, F-10, Aabpara Market etc and buying eid stuff.

Taimoor Khan, a kids clothes retailer at Karachi Company said that during the last year's, the threat of COVID was looming on our heads and we could not earn that much profit.

He said since the situation has been normalized in the country, we are expecting to earn good profits on this Eid.