Eid security plan devised for Capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad�Capital Territory (ICT)�Police�have�finalized a comprehensive security plan on the eve of�Eid-ul-Azha�and decided to augment security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.� According to Islamabad police, Inspector General of�Police�(IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar fianalized the security plan and directed the police�to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during�Eid�days.

The plan was formally finalized in a meeting on Friday chaired by IGP Islamabad and also attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIG (Special Branch) and SSPs of all divisions.

According to the security plan, policemen would patrol various sectors to check possible house burglaries during�Eid holidays. More than 975 Masajids and 33 Imambargahs will be covered by armed guards and policemen during�Eid-ul-Azha�prayers.� Walk through gates would be installed for checking purpose while police officails would be also deputed at bus stands to address the complaints of passengers if any and take action action against those trasnporters charging high fares.

Policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and�police�in-charges of circles would ensure proper security at the�Eid congregations in various locations.

"Sub-Divisional�Police�Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible of the security around worship places. They may be provided additional force on their request for the effective patrolling and security at�Eid�congregations in various sectors," he maintained.

Duty rosters have been prepared by the in-charges of�police�stations and policemen would patrol in various sectors during day and night timings to check house burglaries and ensure protection to properties during�Eid�holidays.� The mobile officers and�police�guard posted at Mosques, Imambargahs, public/picnic places will take notice of the beggars hovering around the premises and will take legal action against them.� Special focus would be to ensure safety to properties and stop frequent incidents of theft and car lifting during�Eid�holidays. As a part of security measures,�police�pickets would be erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles.

All police officials have been direction to ensure implementation on section 144 imposed by the District Administration and strict check to be maintained against one-wheelers and those involved in stunts on roads.

The mobile patrols and squads of�Islamabad�Traffic�Police (ITP)�would also remain present in markets, shopping plazas and also at prominent points during�Eid�congregations.� Bomb disposal squad will remain available at short notice and all public places, parks, play grounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

ITP has also been directed to make a special deployment plan at markets while shopping areas will be manned by traffic officials to regulate the traffic and ensure proper parking.

Traffic deployment in shopping areas, markets will be augmented while the patrol cars and pairs will patrol in their respective areas to facilitate the general public.