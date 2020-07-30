UrduPoint.com
Eid Security Plan Finalized, 593 Eid Prayer Gatherings To Be Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Eid security plan finalized, 593 Eid prayer gatherings to be held

District police Muzaffargarh Thursday finalized Eid security plan deploying 1100 police officials to give security cover to the people including those who would join the Eid prayers to be held at 593 places across the district on first day of Eid ul Azha, Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District police Muzaffargarh Thursday finalized Eid security plan deploying 1100 police officials to give security cover to the people including those who would join the Eid prayers to be held at 593 places across the district on first day of Eid ul Azha, Saturday.

Police spokesman said that security arrangements have been stepped up at entry/exit points of the district and the cities while patrolling frequency of Dolphin and Elite force has been increased.

Special squads have been formed to deal with the one wheelies.

Spokesman said that DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas has also issued a code of conduct for police officials deployed for Eid security duty.

