Eid security plan for Attock finalized

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The local administration and the local police on Wednesday finalized security arrangements for Attock during Eid ul Fitr.

As many as 907 police personals would be deployed to guard mosques, Imambarg and eidgahs.

District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani while talking to newsmen said the security personnel include 662 volunteers, seven DSPs, 14 SHOs, 124 SIs and ASIs, 762 constables and 22 sections of elite force would be deployed to provide security to faithful on eid day.

He said during Eid prayers police would guard 382 worship places including 350 mosques, 20 Imambargahs and 13 open places.

He said that a control room has also been established for the purpose.

Responding to a question, the DPO said the security plan had been chalked out in collaboration with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies.

He said all police officials had been directed to remain on high alert to avert any untoward incident during Eid days.

Hamdani said no person would be allowed to enter mosques or Imambargahs without proper body search.

Walkthrough gates would be installed in open places besides establishing car parking away from congregation. "Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at Eid congregations," he said. The DPO said special directives had also been issued to all officers concerned for effective security measures.