Eid security plan for North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI)and Police Department jointly formulated a security plan to control crime incidents including robberies and snatching in North Karachi Industrial Area during Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the plan, strict security measures will be put in place to monitored criminals, said in a press release issued by NKATI on Friday.

This was decided in a meeting, chaired by NKATI President, Syed Tariq Rashid. On the direction of SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao, DSP New Karachi, Shakeel Awan, SHO North Karachi Industrial Area, Mohammad Rashid, SHO Gabol Town, Sohail Ahmed, SHO New Karachi, Nazir Rajper and Senior Vice President NKATI, Azfar Hussain, Vice President Faisal Shabu and Chief of Crime Monitoring Cell, Farooq Khatura also attended the meeting.

President NKATI, Syed Tariq Rashid said, during Eid and other public holidays, workers left for their homes in different areas of the country.The factories remain closed, the criminal elements become active and robbery incidents increase.

He expressed satisfaction on the decision to depute a special police force in North Karachi Industrial Area on the request of the Association by SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao which would help ensure security-proof arrangements.

The meeting decided that the internal and external routes of the industrial area would be closed on Eid-ul-Azha holidays.Besides the patrolling of the police,strict snap-checking would be carried out.

The vehicles carrying goods would not be allowed to leave the industrial and trading zone without permission of NKATI.