UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Security Plan For North Karachi Association Of Trade & Industry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:04 PM

Eid security plan for North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry

North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI)and Police Department jointly formulated a security plan to control crime incidents including robberies and snatching in North Karachi Industrial Area during Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI)and Police Department jointly formulated a security plan to control crime incidents including robberies and snatching in North Karachi Industrial Area during Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the plan, strict security measures will be put in place to monitored criminals, said in a press release issued by NKATI on Friday.

This was decided in a meeting, chaired by NKATI President, Syed Tariq Rashid. On the direction of SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao, DSP New Karachi, Shakeel Awan, SHO North Karachi Industrial Area, Mohammad Rashid, SHO Gabol Town, Sohail Ahmed, SHO New Karachi, Nazir Rajper and Senior Vice President NKATI, Azfar Hussain, Vice President Faisal Shabu and Chief of Crime Monitoring Cell, Farooq Khatura also attended the meeting.

President NKATI, Syed Tariq Rashid said, during Eid and other public holidays, workers left for their homes in different areas of the country.The factories remain closed, the criminal elements become active and robbery incidents increase.

He expressed satisfaction on the decision to depute a special police force in North Karachi Industrial Area on the request of the Association by SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao which would help ensure security-proof arrangements.

The meeting decided that the internal and external routes of the industrial area would be closed on Eid-ul-Azha holidays.Besides the patrolling of the police,strict snap-checking would be carried out.

The vehicles carrying goods would not be allowed to leave the industrial and trading zone without permission of NKATI.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Holidays Vehicles Robbery Rashid Shakeel Sohail Ahmed Criminals Industry

Recent Stories

Holidays of Wasa Multan maintenance staff canceled ..

1 minute ago

Landslide blocks Naltar Road in GB

1 minute ago

Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen in K ..

1 minute ago

Australian Gillian Triggs Appointed UNHCR's Assist ..

1 minute ago

18 gangsters arrested in Lahore

14 minutes ago

2019 China Great Wall International Foto Week kick ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.