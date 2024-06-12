Open Menu

Eid Security Plan Ready: SSP Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Eid Security Plan ready: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh on Wednesday said that over 2000 personnel would be deputed in Sukkur city to ensure security during the Eid holidays.

Special Eid security plan ready security personnel had been deployed in cattle markets, he said.

SSP said special focus would be made on the protection of the minorities’ places of worship. He said the police’s special snap checking teams had become active on major roads leading to Sukkur city.

He said the 15 force would patrol round the clock.

Amjad Shaikh said all police officials would remain on duty due to security threats.

He said, "Security measures have been finalized and a strict security plan chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in the district."

SSP Shaikh said that he had already directed the deployment of police personnel on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control snatching and stole of motor bikes.

According to an official, "A special plan has been also made to ensure protection of places of worships, bazaars, cattle markets and parks and other public places on Eidul Azha."

He said the police had made security arrangements for around 100 mosques, where Eid congregations would take place.

The official said the policemen, including Special Branch, would be deployed at the places of worship to ensure security.

The official said in addition to that, the police had taken steps to ensure security of shoppers and visitors at around ten major bazaars across the city.

He said besides police booths in major bazaars, the police had also deployed a large number of personnel including plainclothes and women at bazaars for the security of visitors.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Holidays Sukkur Women Market All

Recent Stories

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

21 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

18 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

18 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

19 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

19 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

19 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan