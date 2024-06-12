Eid Security Plan ready: SSP Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh on Wednesday said that over 2000 personnel would be deputed in Sukkur city to ensure security during the Eid holidays.

Special Eid security plan ready security personnel had been deployed in cattle markets, he said.

SSP said special focus would be made on the protection of the minorities’ places of worship. He said the police’s special snap checking teams had become active on major roads leading to Sukkur city.

He said the 15 force would patrol round the clock.

Amjad Shaikh said all police officials would remain on duty due to security threats.

He said, "Security measures have been finalized and a strict security plan chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in the district."

SSP Shaikh said that he had already directed the deployment of police personnel on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control snatching and stole of motor bikes.

According to an official, "A special plan has been also made to ensure protection of places of worships, bazaars, cattle markets and parks and other public places on Eidul Azha."

He said the police had made security arrangements for around 100 mosques, where Eid congregations would take place.

The official said the policemen, including Special Branch, would be deployed at the places of worship to ensure security.

The official said in addition to that, the police had taken steps to ensure security of shoppers and visitors at around ten major bazaars across the city.

He said besides police booths in major bazaars, the police had also deployed a large number of personnel including plainclothes and women at bazaars for the security of visitors.