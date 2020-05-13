Eid shoppers throng to Peshawari Chappal outlets amid easing of lockdown restrictions in KP

Eid shoppers here Wednesday thronged to Peshawari Chappal outlets to select appropriate ready made shoes for themselves and their family members to wear on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Eid shoppers here Wednesday thronged to Peshawari Chappal outlets to select appropriate ready made shoes for themselves and their family members to wear on Eid.

Following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by the government, the centuries old Peshawari Chappal homemade footwear tradition of Pakhtoon society, has started attracting customers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas ahead of Eidul Fitre celebrations.

Known as city of artisans, Peshawar's Jahangirpura Bazaar near historic Qissakhwani Bazaar, is a main centre of skilled cobblers, making Peshawari Chappal since long, are working till night at homes to meet consumers' demands for Eid.

The consumers of others districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Swabi besides adjoining tribal districts including Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur were seen in substantial number at Jahangirpura these days to select a decent, shiny and unique designs for themselves and family members for Eid festival.

Peshawari Chappal has outclassed foreign made foodwear on this Eid due to its durability, comfortability and affordable price.

Following skyrocketing prices of foreign-made footwear, the salaried, middle class and low income groups are giving preference to buy ready made Peshawari Chappal keeping in view of its durability, attractive designs, affordability and great comfort level.

Keeping in people's overwhelming response, the shoemakers hired extra skillful labourers that are working till late night at homes to meet buyers' orders.

"Like others businesses, Peshawari Chappal business was also hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown", said Ali Khan, a local shoemaker who remained associated with this hard business for past 20 years in Jhangirpura told APP.

He said shoemakers has suffered great financial loss due to coronavirus pandemic since March last.

"The shoemakers are likely to miss financial targets and people's orders on this Eid due to closure of markets at 4p.m and shutdown of markets from Friday to Sunday," he said, adding that extra labourers were engaged working till late night at homes under SOPs to meet consumers orders for Eid.

"Currently we cannot accept more orders due to shortage of time, power load shedding, fasting, and COVID-19 pandemic "he said.

Ali Khan said he felt proud of adhering these skills from our forefathers, who associated with this profession over decades of expertise's and craftsmanship.

He said this footwear was exported to South Africa, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UEA, Europe, Afghanistan and Russia besides liked in Sindh, Balcohistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that a single pair passes through six stages of skilled hands to become a finished product, adding in the first step, sole of the chappal was made flattened with rubber piece whereas in the second stage, a piece of leather is sewn and then fitting of piece with the sole is done in the third and fourth stage respectively.

In fifth stage, the pair is stuffed with a wooden piece to stretch and fix all the nails, leather and thread placed together to get the shoe adjusted.

Finishing touches are given to a piece in sixth stage, which includes polishing and varnishing to improve pair's look while artisans also paints its border with a selected chemical for a long lasting shine.

He urged government to announce special financial package for people associated with shoe business and lockdown affected labourers.

He said Peshawar Chappal business would grow only if government's provide interest loans to COVID-19 lockdown affected people associated with this centuries-old craftsmanship.

"Peshawari Chappal is my favourite shoe and my Eid seems incomplete without it," Khurshid Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP while selecting shoes for himself and family members at Jhangirpura Peshawar.

He said Peshawari Chappal was his preferred choice of Eid's celebrations because of its unique designs, durability and comfort level.

"I purchased eight sets of handmade designs of Peshawari Chappal on Rs4000 each this year against Rs3500 last year for myself, brothers, orphans cousins and despite little increase in local markets, its prices are still in reach of common man," he said.

"We should not forget our COVID-19 lockdown affected brothers and sisters on this Eid," he said, adding that purchasing shoes and cloths for poor people would double our joy on Eid.

He urged government to regulate this business and fixed rate for Peshawari Chappal to facilitate consumers.

"Peshawar Chappal is my first choice for Eid, as it gives added colour to traditional look on Shalwar Qameez and a trendy appearance when worn with paints and jeans," said Fawad Khan, a resident of Nowsehra.

"After easing of lockdown restrictions, I visited Peshawar on Wednesday to buy ready made Peshawari Chappal for myself and brothers who are living abroad as they have especially asked for it for this Eid," said Fawad Khan.

"I purchased plain black and green designs of this famous chappal as demanded by my brothers," he said, adding that its other designs both for girls and boys with different prints embellished with stones are giving a different look and individual style attracting influx of buyers on Eid," he said.

Peshawari Chappal is also being liked in festive parties like Eid, engagements and wedding ceremonies in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. It is no longer confined to any specific culture or age group and being loved by all in order to give more colour to festivity of Eid, he said.

The shopkeepers expressed the hope that shopping activities would get boom during upcoming days and on "Chand Raat" and urged government to review its decision of closure of markets on three days i.e Friday to Sunday in KP.