Eid Shopping Activities Reaches Peak In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Eid shopping activities reaches peak in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Like other cities and towns of Sindh, Eid's shopping activities reached to peak in Sukkur where people, youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles to avoid the rush on Chand Raat.

The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing.

Stitched Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Chappals are dominating the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades. Colorful eid stalls have been set up at various points, offering different kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewelry and colorful dresses.

The people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in eid shopping. Nowadays, the main focus of the people is towards the purchase of the clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion. Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramazan with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

