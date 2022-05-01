UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping At Its Peak In Dera City Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Eid shopping at its peak in Dera City markets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) ::Eid shopping in the main city markets is at its peak these days and people, especially women could be seen at different sale points of the city to buy bangles and other necessary items for the upcoming Eid ul Fitr.

The traffic jam on almost all major roads become a routine matter which also causing suffering for the fasting people. The vendors decorated Eid items in the shops and at stalls.

Due to the influx of buyers in the bazaars of Dera city, it has become impossible to walk, even on the footpath occupied by the vendors. The citizens were busy with their mobiles and wallets in one hand and shopping in the other hand with strict security measures taken by the police.

