Eid Shopping At Peak, Heavy Rush Witnesses In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) With Eid approaching, Sukkur has been witnessing a frenzied shopping activity as buyers and sellers can be seen arguing over the rates of daily-use items to luxury attires for the occasion.
The people of Sukkur have finalized all arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and festivity like other parts of the country.
Eid shopping is at its peak as great heavy rush was witnessed in almost all shopping areas of Sukkur including Shahi Bazar, Military Road, Queens Road, Mission Road, Ghareeb Abad, Chamta Gali, Nishtar Market, Minara Road and Bander Road.
Eid shopping would likely continue till the early hours of Eid day.
The high prices of rice, onion, chili, vegetables and other essential commodities have hit hard the common man and many are in a fix about how to manage the extra expenditure for Eid shopping within their limited budgets.
In Sukkur, local and international clothes, footwear, cosmetics and many other commodities have made inroads into many shops and markets in the city. To attract these potential customers shopkeepers meticulously decorate their boutiques with new dresses and beautiful attires.
The police and law-enforcement agents have been deployed in the city and adjoining areas to maintain law and order during the Ramazan and Eid.
Recent Stories
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven arrested for doing wheelie48 seconds ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa7 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping picks up in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
Fake job recruiter for overseas held11 minutes ago
-
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters17 minutes ago
-
NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pop queen Nazia Hassan remembered on her birth anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader31 minutes ago
-
Chitral's Winter Festival ends with glee and fun31 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale41 minutes ago
-
Newborn’s girl recovered from canal41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water41 minutes ago