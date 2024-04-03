Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) With Eid approaching, Sukkur has been witnessing a frenzied shopping activity as buyers and sellers can be seen arguing over the rates of daily-use items to luxury attires for the occasion.

The people of Sukkur have finalized all arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and festivity like other parts of the country.

Eid shopping is at its peak as great heavy rush was witnessed in almost all shopping areas of Sukkur including Shahi Bazar, Military Road, Queens Road, Mission Road, Ghareeb Abad, Chamta Gali, Nishtar Market, Minara Road and Bander Road.

Eid shopping would likely continue till the early hours of Eid day.

The high prices of rice, onion, chili, vegetables and other essential commodities have hit hard the common man and many are in a fix about how to manage the extra expenditure for Eid shopping within their limited budgets.

In Sukkur, local and international clothes, footwear, cosmetics and many other commodities have made inroads into many shops and markets in the city. To attract these potential customers shopkeepers meticulously decorate their boutiques with new dresses and beautiful attires.

The police and law-enforcement agents have been deployed in the city and adjoining areas to maintain law and order during the Ramazan and Eid.