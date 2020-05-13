Eid shopping: citizens throng city markets flouting social distancing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Huge crowds were seen in city commercial areas here on Wednesday, setting aside all government's instructions regarding social distancing as the citizens particularly women were trying to complete Eid shopping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Huge crowds were seen in city commercial areas here on Wednesday, setting aside all government's instructions regarding social distancing as the citizens particularly women were trying to complete Eid shopping.

Thousands of shoppers are preparing for the Eid with many flouting social distancing rules and advice to wear masks.

Most city markets were opened on Monday after a prolonged lockdown of over one and half month and the shopkeepers have also thanked the government for allowing them to open their businesses ahead of the Eidul Fitr.

The citizens are happy with the decision of opening the city markets, but a large number of people have also a fear in their heart that if the disease spreads it could be devastating as the citizens here are not taking preventive measures.

Eid is approaching, Altaf a shopper said, the citizens have to buy new garments for their children. It's the responsibility of the people to comply with rules and wear safety gear.

The government had warned earlier that the lockdown on businesses would be reimposed if the safety guidelines were not followed.

A trader from Saddar Market, Saleem said that though the shops had been opened but limited customers were in the market. Usually in these days the shopkeepers don't have time for Iftar owing to a large number of customers visiting the markets but these days after a prolonged lockdown, hardly some customers were seen.

Earlier, the traders used to close the shops around midnight but as per the government's instructions now the shopkeepers have to close their businesses at 5 p.

m, he said.

A citizen, Suleman, who was trying to find Eid dresses with his family in Raja Bazaar area, said though he had to leave home for buying daily-use items during the lockdown, his family had come out almost after a month for Eid shopping. Though the citizens are trying to maintain social distancing, but it is very difficult for people to keep distance in such congested markets, he added.

The citizens said that the government did not permit big shopping malls to open to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but actually they were safer than the small congested markets and shops like Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar and several other markets of the town. The government should review this decision otherwise the congested markets could prove dangerous.

Altaf pointed out that there was unusual hustle and huge being witnessed at different branded outlets in the city where the customers were busy to purchase garments, shoes and other items and people are not taking precautions.

Another citizen, Shoaib complained that the government has allowed businesses to open but no public transport was available in the city. Citizens have to travel on rickshaws and taxis in which it was impossible to maintain social distancing.

"Rickshaws and Qingqi drivers are offering their services at high fares although petrol prices have been slashed."If the government has decided to open markets and businesses it should also allow public transport to ease commuters' problems", he said.