Eid shopping continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :As the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid ul-Fitr would be celebrated tomorrow, residents of the twin cities rushed to the markets to give their Eid shopping the final touches.

According to a private news channel on Friday, a huge rush of buyers was being witnessed in almost all shopping malls and bazaars, including Commercial Market, Saddar Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Jinnah Super, G-9 Markaz and various other markets of the capital city.

A large number of women and children are thronging to markets and commercial plazas to purchase clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items. The shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers.

Special Eid stalls of cosmetics, mehndi and bangles, the most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city.

As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colourful bangles, jewellery and mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting female customers.

"The young girls are very much interested in buying bangles that match with the colours of their Eid dresses, whereas many of them are rushing towards mehndi stalls to embellish their hands before Eid," said a mehndi stall owner at Jinnah Super Market.

With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan, Eid shopping had gained momentum and the citizens were thronging bazaars and malls. Families are specifically enjoying the hustle and bustle of Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls and markets.

