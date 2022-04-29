UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Fever Grips Enthusiastic Citizens As Countdown Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Eid Shopping fever grips enthusiastic citizens as countdown begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :As the countdown to the annual festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr begins, the shopping of bangles, ready-made clothes, footwear, henna, perfumes, artificial jewelry, and cosmetics are dominating around the country.

Children and women are more enthusiastic about choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the upcoming annual occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a report aired by the ptv news channel.

The rush of the customers at the shopping malls is gaining momentum from the evening and continued till the closing of the shops before Sehri, said a shopkeeper.

Stitched male and female Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles, and Peshawari and Carsadda Chappals are dominating the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades said a shopkeeper.

A great rush of girls was being witnessed on bangles stalls, said a vendor, adding, makeshift stalls of clothes and shoes including other items on cheaper rates are the only alternative left for the less privileged.

Markets and shopping malls have remained overcrowded with excited shoppers elsewhere in the country, said a male customer.

Related Topics

Jewelry Male Women Market Cotton From PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

1 hour ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

10 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

10 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

10 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.