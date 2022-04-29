Eid Shopping fever grips enthusiastic citizens as countdown begins

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :As the countdown to the annual festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr begins, the shopping of bangles, ready-made clothes, footwear, henna, perfumes, artificial jewelry, and cosmetics are dominating around the country.

Children and women are more enthusiastic about choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the upcoming annual occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a report aired by the ptv news channel.

The rush of the customers at the shopping malls is gaining momentum from the evening and continued till the closing of the shops before Sehri, said a shopkeeper.

Stitched male and female Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles, and Peshawari and Carsadda Chappals are dominating the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades said a shopkeeper.

A great rush of girls was being witnessed on bangles stalls, said a vendor, adding, makeshift stalls of clothes and shoes including other items on cheaper rates are the only alternative left for the less privileged.

Markets and shopping malls have remained overcrowded with excited shoppers elsewhere in the country, said a male customer.