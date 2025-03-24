Eid Shopping Frenzy Hits Sukkur & Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) As Eid ul Fitr approaches, markets and bazaars in Sukkur and Larkana divisions are witnessing a surge in shoppers.
Children and women are enthusiastically selecting new and unique clothing designs, while government employees, having received their salaries, have joined the shopping spree.
Traffic congestion has become a daily occurrence in busy marketplaces and intersections, with people of all ages, including women and children, busy with Eid shopping.
The Primary focus is on purchasing clothes, footwear, and other festival items.
However, customers have expressed concerns over the sharp increase in prices of dress materials, particularly for women and children.
To ensure public safety, police have made robust security arrangements at shopping centers, markets, and public places.
Lady police officers have also been deployed at busy shopping malls in Sukkur and Larkana to provide additional security for women and children.
