Eid shopping frenzy peaks as Islamabad gears up for festive celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the Federal capital is witnessing a shopping spree as residents rush to finalize their preparations to celebrate this auspicious occasion in befitting manner.

The markets and shopping malls are abuzz with families, young shoppers, and last-minute buyers, eager to prepare for the grand celebrations despite the fasting routine.

From the bustling streets of Super Market, Jinnah Super, and Karachi Company to the vibrant shopping hubs of F-10 Markaz and popular malls, shoppers have been flocking to stores since the afternoon.

The rush intensifies after Iftar, with families and groups of friends pouring into markets to finalize their Eid ensembles, buy gifts, and indulge in the festive atmosphere.

While online shopping has gained popularity in recent years, many still prefer the traditional experience of physically browsing through markets. "Shopping for Eid is more than just buying clothes; it's an experience, a ritual we’ve grown up with," said Ayesha Khalid, a mother of three, while checking out embroidered dresses at a popular boutique.

"I planned my shopping early to avoid the last-minute rush and to make sure I get the best designs before they sell out", she said while talking to APP on Friday.

For young fashion enthusiasts, Eid shopping is all about finding the perfect outfit and accessories. "I bought my Eid dress and shoes early, but I’m saving my bangles, jewelry, and henna shopping for Chaand Raat," said Alina Mehmood, a university student, as she excitedly planned an outing with her friends. "That’s when the real fun begins!"

Many working women struggle to juggle their office routines, fasting, and the pressure of Eid preparations. Nadia Iftikhar, a government employee, shared, "Shopping during Ramzan is exhausting, especially with inflation limiting our budgets. I completed my shopping in phases so I could focus on prayers during the last Ashra."

This year, rising inflation has affected the purchasing power of many shoppers. Consumers are becoming more price-conscious, opting for budget-friendly options rather than extravagant purchases.

"Eid shopping is a necessity, but with the current prices, we have to be mindful of our spending," said Bilal Akram, a private-sector employee. "I focused on getting essentials for my children first and then made selective purchases for myself and my wife."

Despite financial challenges, shopkeepers remain optimistic. "Eid is our biggest business season," said Asif Rehman, a shop owner in Jinnah Super Market. "People may spend wisely, but they will still buy new clothes and gifts because Eid is incomplete without these traditions."

Islamabad, home to a significant number of professionals and students from different provinces, is experiencing a mass exodus as people leave to celebrate Eid with their families. The intercity bus terminals and railway stations have seen an influx of passengers, with many taking additional leave to extend their Eid holidays.

Faisal Masood, a government employee from Sindh, planned his trip in advance. "I took Thursday and Friday off to combine them with the Eid holidays so I can spend more time with my parents and extended family," he said. "With fuel prices so high and work schedules demanding, we don’t get many chances to travel home."

Similarly, students residing in hostels and professionals working in the capital have started departing, leaving the city relatively quieter as the Eid holidays approach.

With just a few days left until Eid, the festive spirit is in full bloom. Market stalls adorned with colorful bangles, henna, and jewelry continue to attract buyers, while the scent of traditional sweets like Sheer Khurma and Baklava fills the air in bakeries across the city. Tailors are overwhelmed with last-minute alterations, and shopping malls remain crowded well into the night.

As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fitr continues, Islamabad is embracing the joy, unity, and spiritual significance of this special occasion. Whether through lavish celebrations or modest gatherings, the spirit of Eid remains alive, bringing people together in the essence of gratitude and festivity.