UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Gain Momentum In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Eid Shopping gain momentum in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :With the approaching of Eid-ul-fitr fast, shopping for Eid is gaining momentum in shopping centers and markets as compared to the hasty shopping of the last two years due to outbreak of deadly pandemic.

According to a survey, People terming eid shopping in the last two years a nightmare due to limited time have expressed pleasure this year due to sufficient time and relaxation till Chand Raat.

Tailor masters keeping their tradition alive, already displaying 'no booking' boards on their shops seems reluctant to sew clothes for wearing on eid. Which compelled buyers to visit online shops or mega malls for getting suits according to their choice.

House wives who were busy in Ramzan Shopping with the start of Holy month to cook Sahri-Aftaari for their family members,now throng to markets to purchase Shopping centers for buying clothes, shoes, bangles, Mehndi designs, kids toys.and related accessories.

Besides big small shopping malls in the entire city a large number of people have set up various stalls in and outside of shopping centers to earn their livelihood by selling their products at reasonable cost to provide easy access to low income segments.

Related Topics

EID Visit Market National University Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign ..

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign funding case for hearing

19 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Ph ..

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Philippines - Authorities

19 minutes ago
 US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be ..

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

22 minutes ago
 MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.