Eid Shopping gain momentum in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :With the approaching of Eid-ul-fitr fast, shopping for Eid is gaining momentum in shopping centers and markets as compared to the hasty shopping of the last two years due to outbreak of deadly pandemic.

According to a survey, People terming eid shopping in the last two years a nightmare due to limited time have expressed pleasure this year due to sufficient time and relaxation till Chand Raat.

Tailor masters keeping their tradition alive, already displaying 'no booking' boards on their shops seems reluctant to sew clothes for wearing on eid. Which compelled buyers to visit online shops or mega malls for getting suits according to their choice.

House wives who were busy in Ramzan Shopping with the start of Holy month to cook Sahri-Aftaari for their family members,now throng to markets to purchase Shopping centers for buying clothes, shoes, bangles, Mehndi designs, kids toys.and related accessories.

Besides big small shopping malls in the entire city a large number of people have set up various stalls in and outside of shopping centers to earn their livelihood by selling their products at reasonable cost to provide easy access to low income segments.