Eid shopping gain momentum in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Eid shopping was gaining momentum in the markets of Larkana with each passing day amid strict security.

SSP Larkana had deployed police force in and out of shopping centers and markets to protect the lives of people and to avert any untoward incident.

Police camps had been set up at various places of the city where police officers and constables were present on duty round-the-clock.

Eid stalls had been set up, offering cosmetics, earrings, bangles, jewelry and colorful dresses.

The people of all age groups, including women and children, are busy in Eid shopping. Main focus of the people was towards purchase of clothes and footwear.

A larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on almost all pavements of the city.

Shopkeepers had raised the prices but many had displayed Sale signs to hoodwink customers.

Women of all ages were visiting bazaars and shopping centers after Iftar. Their choicest shopping was clothes, shoes and bangles.

These days city's markets and shopping centers were flooded with the people from the rural areas who came to the city for Eid shopping.

They remain busy in shopping till late night and then people return to their villages on bikes and other modes of transport.

Patrolling had been intensified in the city to avert any untoward incident. In order to ensure security, police have stopped to entry of vehicles into congested markets and bazaars.