UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Gained Momentum In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Eid shopping gained momentum in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Eid shopping has picked up momentum in the Sukkur city's main markets.The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up.

Colorful stalls have been set up at different places for Eid in which various types of cosmetics, earrings, glittering bangles, embroidered clothes and jewelry have been displayed.

People of all ages, including women and children, were seen shopping for Eid.

Eid shopping will continue till "Chand Raat". Nowadays most of the people's attention is on shopping for clothes, shoes and many other things for the fair.

Everybody tries to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival after Ramadan, and all arrangements have been made in the bazaars.

Shopkeepers have raised prices but many have displayed "Sell" signs to attract customers.

Related Topics

Jewelry Young Sukkur Women Market All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

20 minutes ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

37 minutes ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

50 minutes ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

1 hour ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.