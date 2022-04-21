UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Gains Momentum Despite Inflation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Sparkling illuminations around shopping centres, overcrowded roads and side lanes, and heavy rush in shopping areas were seen in the city as Eid shopping was underway in full swing.

Despite inflation, there was no decline in Eid shopping in the city as a heavy rush in major shopping centres was witnessed.

Just drive or walk down to Saddar, Commercial market, Moti Bazaar, Chan Bazar, Purana Qilla, Kartar Pura, Benazir Bhutto Road and other areas. The shops were full of customers, primarily women and children, continuing until Sehri.

The city administration, with concerned departments and traffic police in collaboration with the shopkeepers association, have set up special complaint centres in major shopping areas in the city to register complaints about thefts or pick-pocketing.

During visits to various shopping areas of the city, an unusual rush of buyers was seen; Children's items were in excessive demand because of every family, whatever its financial position, prefers to purchase something for their young ones.

Sharjeel Mir, the president Traders Association, said it was a trend in our society that people usually shop more during Ramazan for Eid-ul-Fitr because this was the only occasion traditionally celebrated by Muslims with great zeal.

This year, the improved law and order situation has also reinforced shopping spree, he added.

Police Benazir Bhutto Law And Order Road Traffic Young Saddar Women Market Muslim Family

