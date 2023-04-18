Eid shopping gains momentum in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Eid shopping is gaining momentum in the city as three days left for Eidul Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims celebrated at the end of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

People from all walks of life, especially women and children were seen thronging the markets, shopping malls, business centers and makeshift stalls to purchase shoes, cosmetics, ready-made garments, eye-catching, artificial jewellery, multi-coloured bangles, mehndi, ets.

Although, there are several big and small shopping centers and some newly built near D-ground Harrianwala Chowk, canal road but Bhawana bazaar, Anarkali bazaar, Kutchery bazaar, main bazaar Jhal Khanoana, Jalvi market on Jarranwala Road, Madina bazaar in Ghulam Muhammad Abad were the mostly crowded with people of all ages of groups.

Several local brands have displayed their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract buyers.

On the other hand, the owners of shoe stores, children garments shops, boutiques and other ready-made garments have increased prices from double to triple to mint money.

The district administration in order to ensure safe and hassle free shopping in the markets and bazaars have made elaborate security arrangements in and outside the markets and bazaars and deputed armed policemen.

City Traffic Police have also made special arrangements to maintain smooth flowof traffic on roads and deputed additional force of traffic wardens on the roads.