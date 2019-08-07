UrduPoint.com
Eid Shopping Gains Momentum In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

As the Eidul Azha around the corner, the shopping has gained momentum in the provincial capital like elsewhere in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :As the Eidul Azha around the corner, the shopping has gained momentum in the provincial capital like elsewhere in the country.

A rush of people especially women and children is being observed at different stalls selling various items including bangles, mehndi-stall, beauty saloons, artificial jewellery and cosmetics in the markets and Eid bazaars.

Police personnel have been deputed at markets and bazaars to ensure foolproof security of shoppers.

Most of the markets have been decorated with colourful lights.

Lahorites were seen at major cattle markets including Shahpur Kanjaran, Saggian, and others sale points to purchase of sacrificial animals.

