Eid shopping gains momentum in Sialkot

SIALKOT, May 23(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : -:Eid shopping activities gained momentum in every nook and corner of the city and cantonment areas and great rush has been witnessed in shopping centers, commercial markets and great rush of females was also witnessed on beauty parlors and hairdressers set up in different areas.

All markets and bazaars remained open till 10 pm on Friday and the majority of buyers thronged into the markets and shopping malls without using facemask and violating social distance.

According to a survey,the readymade garments shops both male and female had attracted the buyers by displaying new verities and designs. Some female buyers while expressing their views said that the prices of readymade garments were very high but people are preferred to purchase keeping in view the quality and designs.

The growing use of mobile phones had eliminated the tradition of sending Eid cards to near and dears. In current era mostly people use their mobile phones and internet to send greetings to their kin and kith and friends via SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and email.

Mobile phones were playing vital role as some people were also preferring online shopping.

The great hustle and bustle was also witnessed on bangle shops, which have doubled the attraction in shopping centres and markets. Humming of young girls and women were seen busy buying and bargaining Multani and Hyderabadi glass bangles. Huge gathering of females of different age groups was also witnessed on different "Dyers (Rang Raz) shops for matching or dyeing dress according to their requirements.

Similarly, Mehndi points have also attract the women folk where number of young girls and elderly women are found busy in decorating their hands with different patterns, while some are purchasing "Cone Mehndi" for self decoration.The artificial jewellery and readymade garment shops have also attracted the young girls, where huge rush of girls and women was witnessed.

A large number male and female's beggars were seen in different commercial centres and bazaars as well as in posh localities of the city and cantonment areas.