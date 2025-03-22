Open Menu

Eid Shopping Gains Momentum In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Eid Shopping gains momentum in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) As Ramadan enters its final phase, Eid shopping has gained momentum in Sukkur's main markets. The city's shopping hubs are a buzz with festive activity, with colorful stalls offering a wide range of products, including cosmetics, jewelry, embroidered clothes, and accessories.

People of all ages are thronging the markets to shop for Eid, with women and children being particularly enthusiastic.

Despite shopkeepers raising prices, many have put up "Sale" signs to attract customers. The shopping frenzy will continue till "Chand Raat", with everyone eager to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style.

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

1 hour ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

2 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

3 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

3 hours ago
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

3 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

3 hours ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

3 hours ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

3 hours ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan