Eid Shopping Gains Momentum In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) As Ramadan enters its final phase, Eid shopping has gained momentum in Sukkur's main markets. The city's shopping hubs are a buzz with festive activity, with colorful stalls offering a wide range of products, including cosmetics, jewelry, embroidered clothes, and accessories.
People of all ages are thronging the markets to shop for Eid, with women and children being particularly enthusiastic.
Despite shopkeepers raising prices, many have put up "Sale" signs to attract customers. The shopping frenzy will continue till "Chand Raat", with everyone eager to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style.
