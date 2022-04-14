UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Gains Momentum With People Preferring Physical Stores

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Eid shopping gains momentum with people preferring physical stores

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :With the start of the second Ashra of Ramzan, Eid shopping has gained momentum and residents of twin-cities are thronging bazaars and malls in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Seemingly, women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at every stall, shop, mall, and market in the twin-cities.

Eid-related items including, jewelry, cosmetics, clothes, bangles and mehndi are up for sale at stalls that have been sprung up throughout the markets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Moreover, shopping malls and bazaars in Saddar, Raja Bazaar, and Commercial Market have been decked out with illuminating lights. A large number of stalls for cosmetics, jewelry, and clothes have been set up in Tech Bhata, Lal Kurti, Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, Pirwadai, Aabpara, Karachi Compnay, Bhara Kahu, and Peshawar Morr.

These bazaars, stalls, and malls are attracting shoppers towards them. "That is the reason why casual shoppers do not prefer online shopping even when it offers handsome discounts and ease of shopping," a shopkeeper in Saddar told APP.

A lady customer in Commercial Market said,"Eid shopping is not just about buying things, it is part of celebrations. I enjoy visiting markets along with my friends and family. Sometimes we do not even buy a single item and return home after rejuvenating ourselves through window shopping." In Ramzan, a large number of customers visit the bazaar, said the owner of a women's clothing store in Raja Bazaar, adding that when the last ashra nears, we don't find time to sleep even for a few hours. "We spend 'Chand Raat' and the night before it dealing with customers without sleeping even for a minute."The owner of an e-commerce store said that he had bought a huge stock of women's dresses for selling it online during Ramazan. However, he said, he failed to sell beyond 10 dresses during the last 12 days of Ramzan. "It was a bad decision to target the Eid shoppers. People prefer visiting physical markets and stores rather than buying Eid items online."

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar Murree Visit Road Jewelry Sale Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Buy Saddar Women Market Family

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

15 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

15 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

18 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

18 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.