UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Shopping Gets Momentum, Despite Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Eid shopping gets momentum, despite spike in coronavirus cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Eid shopping get momentum in twin cities despite spike in third wave of COVID-19.

The important shopping malls located at Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial, Bara and cantonment markets fully crowded and the visitors violating the coronavirus lockdown.

The Punjab government had issued a notification to change the business hours and weekly closure of bazaars and markets in Rawalpindi district in the wake of COVID-19 surge.

The traders were directed to close shops by 6:00 p.m. and take an off on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sunday with restrictions eased, the residents rushed towards city markets and shopping centres, violating the Standard Operating Procedure SOPs put forward by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

At shopping malls, big grocery stores, and cash and carry stores, and different markets, women with young children could be seen despite the government banning children from the markets.

"Observing social distancing is a dream, which we can see but can't implement in letter and spirit," said a police officer. He added the traders had assured the authorities of implementing the SOPs, but so far they had failed to fulfil their commitment.

A shopkeeper, Munir Akhtar said that the market committees did nothing to protect the citizens as well as to implement the SOPs.

Related Topics

Police Business Government Of Punjab Young Rawalpindi Women Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

34 minutes ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.