Eid Shopping In Full Swing In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:44 PM

With Eid ul Azha round the corner,rush in markets for Eid shopping has surged as people are thronging shops of garments and shoes to complete their preparations for the religious festival

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : With Eid ul Azha round the corner,rush in markets for Eid shopping has surged as people are thronging shops of garments and shoes to complete their preparations for the religious festival.

Shops were selling dresses and jewelery of different designers to attract shoppers in large number.

The shops were putting on display a variety of exclusive jewelry and fabric collection, including ready-made dresses, kid's wear which attract a large number of fashion lovers due to vibrant colours and designs.

Usually, embroidered fabrics, casual and formal trendy wear were displayed in these displays with variety of kids' wear including local and imported garments, said Sabira Bibi, a teenaged girl while shopping at Shahi Bazar Sukkur.

