Eid shopping in full swing, no fear of being infected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : With the arrival of Eid, the demand for sweets, pans and cakes on Eid-ul-Fitr has increased tremendously and special orders for Eid cakes are being booked while the owners of sweet shops have also increased the supply.

Peanuts and Eid cakes are being bought more and these two items are being bought the most on Eid. In this regard, the owners of sweet shops have also started booking orders. Meanwhile, as the day of Eid approaches, the City markets are ablaze, all markets and bazaars are overcrowded and there is no place to sit, citizens are seen shopping on Eid-ul-Fitr to decorate and look beautiful.