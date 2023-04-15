UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eid shopping in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Eid shopping is gaining momentum in the markets of Larkana with each passing day amid strict security.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran has deployed police force in and out shopping centers and markets to protect to avert any untoward incident.

Police camps have been set up at various places of the City where police officers and constables on duty round-the-clock.

The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is in full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up. Eid stalls have been set up, offering cosmetics, earrings, bangles, jewelry and colorful dresses.

The people of all age groups, including women and children, are busy in Eid shopping. Main focus of the people is towards the purchase of clothes and footwear.

A larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on almost all pavements of the city. Shopkeepers have raised the prices but many have displayed Sale signs to hoodwink customers.

Women of all ages started visiting bazaars and shopping centers after Iftar. Their choicest shopping is clothes, shoes and bangles.

These days city's markets and shopping centers are flooded with the people from the rural areas who came to the city for Eid shopping.

They remain busy in shopping till late night and then people return to their villages on bikes and other modes of transport.

Heavy rush can be seen particularly in the shops of shoes, cloths, garments, bangles and cosmetics.

Now the shops remain open in the markets and bazaars till late night amid tight security arrangements.

Patrolling has been intensified in the city to avert any untoward incident. In order to ensure security, police have stopped to entry of vehicles into congested markets and bazaars.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Jewelry Young Sale Larkana Women Market All From

Recent Stories

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

7 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

7 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

22 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 hour ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.