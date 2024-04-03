Open Menu

Eid Shopping Picks Up Momentum In City

Published April 03, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan,eid shopping had gained momentum in Sargodha city as a huge rush of people was being witnessed in all markets and bazaars .

Official news agency observed here on Wednesday that a large number of people were thronging in shopping malls and bazaars including Al Munir Market, urdu Bazaar, Goal Chowk Bazaar and various other markets of the city.

People of all ages including women and children were seen shopping of clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items.

Special eid stalls including cosmetics,jewellery, mehndi and bangles were also set up in various markets of the city.

The shopkeepers decorated their shops with lights to attract customers.

