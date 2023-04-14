Eid shopping picks up momentum in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Eid shopping has picked up momentum in Sukkur City's main markets as Eid-ul-Fitr is drawing near; however, inflation has broken the backbone of the low-income group.

The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up.

Colourful Eid stalls are set up at various points, offering different kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery and colourful dresses.

People belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.

The Eid shopping will continue till the "Chand Raat".

Nowadays, the main focus of the people is towards the purchase of clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion.

Everyone tries to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramazan with zeal and fervour and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Shopkeepers have raised prices but many have displayed "Sale" signs to hoodwink customers.

Women of all ages have started visiting bazars and shopping malls after Iftar to buy clothes and shoes, while bangles' sale is slowly picking up.