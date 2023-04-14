UrduPoint.com

Eid Shopping Picks Up Momentum In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Eid shopping picks up momentum in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Eid shopping has picked up momentum in Sukkur City's main markets as Eid-ul-Fitr is drawing near; however, inflation has broken the backbone of the low-income group.

The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up.

Colourful Eid stalls are set up at various points, offering different kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery and colourful dresses.

People belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.

The Eid shopping will continue till the "Chand Raat".

Nowadays, the main focus of the people is towards the purchase of clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion.

Everyone tries to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramazan with zeal and fervour and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Shopkeepers have raised prices but many have displayed "Sale" signs to hoodwink customers.

Women of all ages have started visiting bazars and shopping malls after Iftar to buy clothes and shoes, while bangles' sale is slowly picking up.

Related Topics

Young Sale Sukkur Buy Women Market All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

15 seconds ago
 Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

2 hours ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.