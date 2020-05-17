UrduPoint.com
Eid Shopping Picks Up Pace After Opening Of Markets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Eid shopping has picked up pace in the markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad soon after ease in the lockdown by the authorities with a number of buyers especially women thronging the shops to purchase dresses, shoes and other accessories for them and their families to celebrate the upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The relaxation in lockdown has not only provided relief to the small businesses and retailers through enabling them to earn maximum before the most profitable occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr but also the buyers who were anxiously waiting for opening of shops to have stock of summer stuff also besides Eid shopping.

Majority of the customers, mostly women, are visiting different crowded local shops with very few adopting precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19.

"We couldn't buy summer stuff this year due to the closure of shops amid lockdown so did not have clothes for kids. We as parents can understand the situation and restrain ourselves from going to the markets for shopping but kids obviously demand new things on Eid", Shagufta Shahid, a mother of three children during shopping at a shop in Commercial Market said.

She said the shopkeepers should ensure observance of precautionary measures by bounding the customers to keep social distance, wear masks and avoid bringing kids with them.

Kamran Khan, a buyer at Karachi Company said, despite repeated instructions from the shopkeepers, the buyers did not listen and keep on violating the social distancing rule.

He said "I have not permitted my family to visit markets and myself come here to buy some important stuff for kids."Saira Maqsood, a housewife said,"Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the occasions which is celebrated with great enthusiasm. After restricting ourselves to homes for a long time and taking depression after listening to the news regarding increasing cases of Coronavirus, at least we want to participate in the Eid festival celebrations".

She said although she did most of her shopping online but not everything was available through online shopping websites; so she had to visit the market.

