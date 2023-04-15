Eid shopping reaches at climax across AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 15 (APP) ::As the countdown to Eid ul Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the thickly-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

Residents use to throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramazan is likely to be celebrated in AJK most probably on April 22, subject to the sighting of the Shawaal moon.

This scribe reports that the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city on Friday in Mirpur city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes.

Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic, particularly since the past few days.

It emerged that the thumping majority of the masses were found busy in Eid shopping in various AJK cities particularly since Sunday last as only a couple of week was left in the arrival of the festival of Eid ul Fitr scheduled to be celebrated on April 22 across the country and AJK subject to sighting of Shawal moon.

At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hectically engaged in getting the masses strictly observed discipline during Eid shopping, particularly in big gatherings of shoppers. in bazaars.