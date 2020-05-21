Eid shopping spree reaches to climax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Shopping lovers on Thursday thronged markets to complete their shopping as only few days left in Eidul Fitr celebrations with maximum rush on stalls of traditional bangles and hennas.

The distribution and exchange of bangles and henna as gifts among the girls on Eid is an old tradition of Peshawar, which are adds a unique colour to Eid celebrations.

Colourful henna and bangles stalls were setup by shopkeepers in all main markets including Deans Trade Centre, Gora Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, CT tower, Hashnagri, Firdus, Tehkal, Hayatabad and others important locations in Peshawar offering varieties of colorful bangles, cosmetics, embroidered cloths, jewellery, handbags, shoes and colourful dresses as Eid special offer.

Shopkeepers selling daily used items have setup additional stalls of bangles and henna to attract more customers charging exorbitant rates.

Malaika Khan, a girl busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar told APP that she came here from Pabbi to buy bangles sets and henna for herself, relatives and friends. "I have bought 15 sets of bangles and henna and would use it during Eid days to look stylish.

She remarked that buying shimmering glass bangles matched with beautiful colours of her ready made dresses gave her unique look while decorated hands and feet with henna would also add to her beauty.

"This was the cheapest way of taking along friends and relatives as one can buy a full set of quality matching bangles and henna for less than Rs 250", she said.

She said, "White dress with pink shades has been purchased by me and I am now looking for matching shoes and jewellery, hairclips and bangles. I would come again on Chand Raat for decoration of hands from henna expert " she remarked.

Meena Gul, who came along with his father for shopping at Saddar Bazaar said, bangles and henna always fascinated her and without it her Eid seemed incomplete.

She said matching bangles with cloths and shoes were her first priority during Eid shopping.

Meena Gul said, "Personally I like henna tattoos easy to paste on hands, feet and can easily be removed".

Many unemployed people of other districts have also set up temporary stalls to sell bangles, henna and artificial jewellery keeping in view people's high demands for Eid.

The shopkeepers told APP, if people could pay more prices to beauty parlors, boutiques, shoes, tailoring and others services for Eid, their complains about increased prices of henna and bangles items were unjustified.

The shopkeepers demanded deployment of police especially ladies constables in all major shopping centres, arcades and streets for security of shoppers during last days of Ramazan.