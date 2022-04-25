Eid special discount on handicrafts products of Sartyoon Sang inaugurates

Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Asif Khuhro Monday inaugurated Eid special discount counter which offer upto 60% off on all hand made products of Sartyoon Sang Crafts Center at the premises of the SRSO main complex here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Asif Khuhro Monday inaugurated Eid special discount counter which offer upto 60% off on all hand made products of Sartyoon Sang Crafts Center at the premises of the SRSO main complex here.

Regional Manager, Dr Ghulam Rasool Sameji, Regional Manager, Niaz Hingoro and Senior Manager Administration, SRSO,Shahzaib Hussain Mahar were also present on the occasion.

A number of handicrafts products have been put on display including Ajrak, Rillies, textile products, fashion apparel, embroidered garments, traditional items made from date palm leaves and wheat straw, hand crafted jewels, wall hanging and key chains.

According to spokesman SRSO, Jameel Ahmed, the handicrafts were purely made by village women.

This will not only promote traditional handicrafts but also empower village women, he added.

On the occasion, Regional Manager, Jamal Shoro, Yasir Sahito, Ms Haffeza Bozdar, Ms Bakhtawar Mahar, Senior Manager, Crafts Enterprises Riaz Jalalani, Ms Suirya Agha and others were also present.